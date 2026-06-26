Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $117,720.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: 4D Molecular Therapeutics insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares on June 23 at an average price of $12.00, totaling $117,720. After the sale, he still held 8,617 shares, a 53.24% reduction in his stake.

4D Molecular Therapeutics insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares on June 23 at an average price of $12.00, totaling $117,720. After the sale, he still held 8,617 shares, a 53.24% reduction in his stake. Stock and earnings update: FDMT opened at $11.52, near its 52-week high of $12.34, but the company reported a first-quarter EPS loss of $1.01, missing estimates by $0.04. Revenue came in at $3.05 million, above expectations.

FDMT opened at $11.52, near its 52-week high of $12.34, but the company reported a first-quarter EPS loss of $1.01, missing estimates by $0.04. Revenue came in at $3.05 million, above expectations. Analyst sentiment: Analysts remain largely positive, with seven Buy ratings, one Hold, and one Sell. The consensus price target is $29.88, well above the current share price.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,404. The trade was a 53.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.75. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.04). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,653,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,247,151 shares of the company's stock worth $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 611,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 174,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,880 shares of the company's stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,936,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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