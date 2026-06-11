Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $883,759.80 in Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Franklin Electric insider Jonathan Grandon sold 8,547 shares on June 9 for about $883,760 , reducing his stake by 53.23% .

Franklin Electric insider Jonathan Grandon sold 8,547 shares on June 9 for about , reducing his stake by . Recent earnings topped expectations: The company reported Q1 EPS of $0.83 versus the $0.77 consensus, with revenue of $500.44 million , up 9.9% year over year.

The company reported Q1 EPS of versus the $0.77 consensus, with revenue of , up year over year. Dividend and analyst view: Franklin Electric paid a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share and currently carries a Hold consensus rating with a target price of $106.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,430.60. This trade represents a 53.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $99.63 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.31 and a 52-week high of $111.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $500.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FELE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,205 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,797 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,687 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $93,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 881,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,225,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company's stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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