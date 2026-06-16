First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards Buys 1,000 Shares

Key Points Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares at $33.18 each, increasing his holdings by 2.29% to 44,634 shares.

bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares at $33.18 each, increasing his holdings by 2.29% to 44,634 shares. The bank recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, topping estimates, with revenue also slightly above forecasts.

of $0.50 per share, topping estimates, with revenue also slightly above forecasts. First Financial Bankshares raised its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share, bringing the annualized payout to $0.88 and the yield to about 2.6%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN - Get Free Report) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,480,956.12. The trade was a 2.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. First Financial Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 66.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,026 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company's core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

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