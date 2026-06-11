Andrew Briggs Sells 3,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Key Points Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on June 8 at an average price of $27.99, totaling about $83,970. After the sale, he still owned 198,550 shares.

of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on June 8 at an average price of $27.99, totaling about $83,970. After the sale, he still owned 198,550 shares. The company beat quarterly EPS expectations , reporting $0.70 per share versus the $0.68 consensus, though revenue of $32.44 million came in slightly below estimates.

, reporting $0.70 per share versus the $0.68 consensus, though revenue of $32.44 million came in slightly below estimates. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, which annualizes to $0.92 and a yield of about 3.2%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $83,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,557,414.50. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $392.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.54 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,659.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 457,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,844,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,917 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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