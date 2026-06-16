Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) EVP David Gerken Sells 825 Shares

Key Points EVP David Gerken sold 825 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on June 11 at an average price of $28.16, totaling about $23,232. After the sale, he still held 7,509 shares, a 9.9% reduction in ownership.

of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on June 11 at an average price of $28.16, totaling about $23,232. After the sale, he still held 7,509 shares, a 9.9% reduction in ownership. The stock was trading down 1.4% and opened at $28.39, near its 52-week high of $29.83. The company also has a market cap of about $390.9 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

and opened at $28.39, near its 52-week high of $29.83. The company also has a market cap of about $390.9 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.70 EPS versus $0.68 expected, and it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.23. That works out to a 3.2% annualized yield with a payout ratio of 35.25%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) EVP David Gerken sold 825 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $23,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $211,453.44. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,659.8% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 457,500 shares during the last quarter. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,844,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,765,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 33,916 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMAO. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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