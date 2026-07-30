Andrew Briggs Sells 3,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,955,244.50. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMAO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMAO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company's stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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