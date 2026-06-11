Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 93,072 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at $394,086,765.60. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 43,056 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $3,726,066.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,763 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $3,659,175.52.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,306,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,222,000.00.

JFrog Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $80.36 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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