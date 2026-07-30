First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) EVP Robert Fisher II Sells 5,250 Shares

First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC - Get Free Report) EVP Robert Fisher II sold 5,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $237,772.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,365.45. This trade represents a 36.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First United Stock Down 1.9%

FUNC stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First United Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.55 million. First United had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First United Corporation will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. First United's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUNC. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on First United from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First United from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Hovde Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of First United in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First United in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First United has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $49.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FUNC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First United by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in First United by 102.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,524 shares of the bank's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation is a bank holding company that, through its subsidiary First United Bank & Trust, provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and agricultural customers across central Oklahoma. The company offers deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time deposits, alongside a variety of lending solutions covering commercial real estate, construction, agricultural and consumer loans.

In addition to traditional banking products, First United delivers treasury management and cash management solutions designed to streamline client operations, as well as online and mobile banking platforms for account access and payments.

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