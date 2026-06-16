Samak Azar Sells 335 Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: GlobalFoundries insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares on June 11 at an average price of $77, totaling about $25,795. After the trade, he still held 14,154 shares, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

GlobalFoundries insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares on June 11 at an average price of $77, totaling about $25,795. After the trade, he still held 14,154 shares, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged plan. Company performance: GlobalFoundries recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.40, topping analyst estimates of $0.35, while revenue came in at $1.63 billion, in line with expectations. The company also issued Q2 2026 guidance of $0.25 to $0.35 EPS.

GlobalFoundries recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.40, topping analyst estimates of $0.35, while revenue came in at $1.63 billion, in line with expectations. The company also issued Q2 2026 guidance of $0.25 to $0.35 EPS. Dividend and analyst view: GlobalFoundries declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable July 14, for an annualized yield of 0.6%. Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Hold, with an average target price of $73.29, though several firms recently raised their targets.

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,858. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of GFS stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. GlobalFoundries's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

Institutional Trading of GlobalFoundries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 39.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,458 shares of the company's stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the first quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 106.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,361 shares of the company's stock worth $38,936,000 after buying an additional 450,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the first quarter worth $1,108,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Further Reading

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