Nir Debbi Sells 6,890 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Key Points Global-e Online President Nir Debbi sold 6,890 shares on June 24 at an average price of $34.02, for proceeds of about $234,398. After the sale, he still held 4,547,961 shares valued at roughly $154.7 million.

sold 6,890 shares on June 24 at an average price of $34.02, for proceeds of about $234,398. After the sale, he still held 4,547,961 shares valued at roughly $154.7 million. Debbi has been actively trimming his stake over the past several weeks, with multiple additional sales reported in May and June. The latest transaction represented a 0.15% reduction in his position.

Global-e Online recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.27 versus the $0.18 estimate and revenue up 32.8% year over year. Analysts currently maintain a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.33.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 6,890 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $234,397.80. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,547,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,721,633.22. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $135,270.02.

On Monday, June 1st, Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $311,152.10.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nir Debbi sold 449 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $14,965.17.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $56,355.75.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $69,113.03.

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $249,311.97.

On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $7,192.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $137,727.96.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $41.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Global-e Online's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global-e Online by 73.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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