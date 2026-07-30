Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI - Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $20,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 5,609,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,397,331.24. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Snehal Patel bought 1,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,168.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of GLSI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $187.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenwich LifeSciences presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

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