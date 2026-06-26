Insider Selling: Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) COO Sells $43,500.00 in Stock

Key Points Monte Rosa Therapeutics COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,175 shares on June 23 at an average price of $20.00, for total proceeds of $43,500. After the sale, she still owned 62,371 shares valued at about $1.25 million.

on June 23 at an average price of $20.00, for total proceeds of $43,500. After the sale, she still owned 62,371 shares valued at about $1.25 million. Champoux has been actively selling shares recently , including another sale of 2,176 shares on June 17 and 2,175 shares on May 27, both at around $19 to $20 per share.

, including another sale of 2,176 shares on June 17 and 2,175 shares on May 27, both at around $19 to $20 per share. The company’s stock has been volatile but remains above recent averages, opening at $21.66 versus 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $18.88 and $18.61. Monte Rosa also reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and weaker-than-expected revenue in its latest earnings release.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,175 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,420. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Champoux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jennifer Champoux sold 2,176 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $41,344.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jennifer Champoux sold 2,175 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $43,500.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 302.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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