Alexander Charles Hungate Sells 144,093 Shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock

Key Points Grab COO Alexander Charles Hungate sold 144,093 shares on June 23 at an average price of $3.45, totaling about $497,121. After the sale, he still owned 6.25 million shares.

on June 23 at an average price of $3.45, totaling about $497,121. After the sale, he still owned 6.25 million shares. Grab reported mixed quarterly results with EPS of -$0.01, missing analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $955 million and beat estimates.

with EPS of -$0.01, missing analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $955 million and beat estimates. Analyst sentiment remains cautiously positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.19, even though the stock was trading around $3.46 and down 0.9%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) COO Alexander Charles Hungate sold 144,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $497,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,254,023 shares in the company, valued at $21,576,379.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Grab Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.71 million. Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. China Renaissance raised Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 price target on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grab

Institutional Trading of Grab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 15.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grab by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 100,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Grab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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