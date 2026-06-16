Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) Director Ajay Royan Buys 23,000 Shares

Key Points Director Ajay Royan bought 23,000 shares of Fractyl Health at $0.85 each, spending $19,550 and increasing his ownership by 128.48% to 40,901 shares.

bought 23,000 shares of Fractyl Health at $0.85 each, spending $19,550 and increasing his ownership by 128.48% to 40,901 shares. Fractyl Health recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.06 , beating analyst expectations of a loss, though analysts still forecast a full-year loss of about -0.6 EPS .

, beating analyst expectations of a loss, though analysts still forecast a full-year loss of about . Wall Street remains cautious overall: the stock has a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $5.40, even though some firms, including HC Wainwright and Canaccord, still rate it Buy.

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) Director Ajay Royan bought 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,765.85. This trade represents a 128.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fractyl Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fractyl Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GUTS

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company's lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

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