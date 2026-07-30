Gina Goetter Sells 11,000 Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) CFO Gina Goetter sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $1,049,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,645.76. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.53. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 141.11%. Hasbro's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 95.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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