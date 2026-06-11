Insider Selling: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) CFO Sells 3,842 Shares of Stock

Key Points Heritage Financial CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,842 shares on June 9 at an average price of $28.37, totaling about $109,000. The sale reduced his stake by 8.52% to 41,241 shares.

sold 3,842 shares on June 9 at an average price of $28.37, totaling about $109,000. The sale reduced his stake by 8.52% to 41,241 shares. The stock recently traded near its 52-week high, opening at $28.72 versus a 52-week range of $21.32 to $28.98. Heritage Financial also has a market cap of about $1.18 billion and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The company beat quarterly EPS estimates with $0.59 per share in its latest report, though revenue came in below expectations. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a $30.50 price target.

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA - Get Free Report) CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $108,997.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,007.17. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

HFWA opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Heritage Financial's dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 120,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,626,334 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 220,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,325 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,051,000 after buying an additional 45,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,107,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 520,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 74,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Heritage Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HFWA

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial clients. Heritage Bank's offerings encompass deposit products, lending solutions, treasury and cash management services, mortgage banking, and wealth management, positioning the organization as a full-service community bank.

The company's lending portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, construction and development financing, and a variety of consumer mortgage products.

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