Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Hallador Energy director Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 2,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $17.70, bringing his total ownership to 5,000 shares. The purchase was valued at $35,400 and disclosed in an SEC filing.

on June 25 at an average price of $17.70, bringing his total ownership to 5,000 shares. The purchase was valued at $35,400 and disclosed in an SEC filing. Hudson also bought 3,000 shares the previous day at an average price of $17.04, signaling continued insider buying in the stock.

at an average price of $17.04, signaling continued insider buying in the stock. Hallador Energy shares were up 2.5% to $18.15, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $26.62.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Timothy Hudson acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,500. This represents a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Timothy Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Daniel Timothy Hudson purchased 3,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,120.00.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Hallador Energy Company has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $855.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.22.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,325 shares of the energy company's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,009 shares of the energy company's stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Galaxy Digital Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,255 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley Financial raised Hallador Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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