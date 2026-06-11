Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 76,928 Shares

Key Points Werewolf Therapeutics director Luke Evnin sold 76,928 shares on June 9 at an average price of $0.37, bringing in about $28,463. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and he still owns 300,283 shares.

on June 9 at an average price of $0.37, bringing in about $28,463. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and he still owns 300,283 shares. Evnin has been actively selling shares over the prior trading sessions as well, with multiple additional transactions in late May and early June totaling hundreds of thousands of shares sold.

over the prior trading sessions as well, with multiple additional transactions in late May and early June totaling hundreds of thousands of shares sold. HOWL shares are under pressure, recently trading near their 52-week low of $0.36 and well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has a consensus Hold rating from analysts, despite the company’s latest quarterly EPS beating estimates.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL - Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 76,928 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director owned 300,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,104.71. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Luke Evnin sold 60,547 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $24,218.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Luke Evnin sold 24,946 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $9,978.40.

On Thursday, June 4th, Luke Evnin sold 20,072 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $8,831.68.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 29,749 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $12,494.58.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Luke Evnin sold 29,595 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $13,317.75.

On Monday, June 1st, Luke Evnin sold 80,459 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $37,815.73.

On Friday, May 29th, Luke Evnin sold 32,556 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $14,650.20.

On Thursday, May 28th, Luke Evnin sold 27,698 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $12,741.08.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Luke Evnin sold 80,852 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $38,808.96.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Luke Evnin sold 67,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $31,936.50.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOWL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOWL

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company's stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company's stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 221,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

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