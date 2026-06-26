Scott Davies Sells 615 Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Key Points Illumina insider Scott Davies sold 615 shares on June 25 at an average price of $180 each, totaling $110,700. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and Davies still holds 20,953 shares.

sold 615 shares on June 25 at an average price of $180 each, totaling $110,700. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and Davies still holds 20,953 shares. Illumina shares rose 1.5% and opened at $177.65, near the stock’s 12-month high of $182.84. The company now has a market cap of $26.88 billion and trades above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and opened at $177.65, near the stock’s 12-month high of $182.84. The company now has a market cap of $26.88 billion and trades above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” with a consensus price target of $143.56, though several firms recently raised ratings or price targets, including JPMorgan upgrading the stock to overweight.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) insider Scott Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Illumina Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $182.84.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,101,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $2,636,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Illumina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,190,114 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $811,895,000 after purchasing an additional 190,324 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,923,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $715,579,000 after buying an additional 1,851,848 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $580,531,000 after buying an additional 1,028,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,047 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $375,260,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.56.

View Our Latest Report on Illumina

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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