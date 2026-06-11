Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) CFO Sells $1,357,200.00 in Stock

Key Points Indivior CFO Ryan Preblick sold 36,000 shares on June 8 at an average price of $37.70, totaling about $1.36 million. After the sale, he still held 284,751 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 8 at an average price of $37.70, totaling about $1.36 million. After the sale, he still held 284,751 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged . Indivior shares were trading around $38.09 , near their 52-week high of $41.00 and well above the low of $13.45. The company has a market value of about $4.64 billion .

, near their and well above the low of $13.45. The company has a market value of about . Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with an average rating of Buy and a target price of $39.33. Indivior’s latest quarterly results showed $0.96 EPS and revenue of $317 million.

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Preblick sold 36,000 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,112.70. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Indivior Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of INDV stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 219.26% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Indivior by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Indivior by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Indivior from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Report on INDV

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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