Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $169,656.00 in Stock

Key Points EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical on June 10 for about $169,656, reducing his direct ownership by 6.54%. The trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , which often indicates routine selling rather than a sudden negative signal.

of Intuitive Surgical on June 10 for about $169,656, reducing his direct ownership by 6.54%. The trade was made under a pre-arranged , which often indicates routine selling rather than a sudden negative signal. Intuitive Surgical reported strong quarterly results , with EPS of $2.50 beating expectations and revenue of $2.77 billion topping estimates. Revenue rose 23% year over year , highlighting continued growth in its surgical robotics business.

, with EPS of $2.50 beating expectations and revenue of $2.77 billion topping estimates. Revenue rose , highlighting continued growth in its surgical robotics business. Despite the insider sale, analyst sentiment remains mostly constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $573.63. Recent commentary also pointed to improving earnings expectations and da Vinci 5 adoption as positives for the company’s outlook.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gary Loeb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $412.02 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $444.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,026,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,828 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 22.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: ISRG was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling improving earnings expectations and adding a bullish catalyst for the stock.

ISRG was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling improving earnings expectations and adding a bullish catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Intuitive Surgical can use its scale, cost discipline, and growing da Vinci 5 adoption to offset tariff and input-cost pressure, which supports the company’s margin outlook.

Analysts say Intuitive Surgical can use its scale, cost discipline, and growing da Vinci 5 adoption to offset tariff and input-cost pressure, which supports the company’s margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: The stock also recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in its growth profile. Article: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The stock also recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in its growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they may be viewed more as portfolio management than a major red flag.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they may be viewed more as portfolio management than a major red flag. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary also noted that ISRG’s fair value estimate was reset lower, which suggests some caution remains despite the company’s long-term growth story.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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