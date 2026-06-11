Steven Fendley Sells 35,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) insider Steven Fendley sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $2,038,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 309,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,998,136.01. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 322.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $337,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311,095 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,345,000 after acquiring an additional 124,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $280,402,000 after buying an additional 698,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $278,331,000 after buying an additional 209,189 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $247,409,000 after buying an additional 2,525,921 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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