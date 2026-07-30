Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $329,910.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 295,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,909,005.60. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kratos completed its $50 million, 68,000-square-foot Indiana Payload Integration Facility ahead of schedule. The site will support advanced manufacturing, integration and testing of experimental hypersonic payloads, handle up to six payloads simultaneously and create more than 100 high-tech jobs. The investment could strengthen Kratos’ long-term position in the hypersonics market, although the release did not quantify near-term revenue or profit contribution. Kratos Completes Construction of $50 Million Hypersonic Facility

Kratos completed its $50 million, 68,000-square-foot Indiana Payload Integration Facility ahead of schedule. The site will support advanced manufacturing, integration and testing of experimental hypersonic payloads, handle up to six payloads simultaneously and create more than 100 high-tech jobs. The investment could strengthen Kratos’ long-term position in the hypersonics market, although the release did not quantify near-term revenue or profit contribution. Positive Sentiment: The company delivered turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s ramjet propulsion system, providing evidence of execution on an important advanced-propulsion program and supporting Kratos’ role as a defense-technology supplier. Kratos Delivers Turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin

The company delivered turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s ramjet propulsion system, providing evidence of execution on an important advanced-propulsion program and supporting Kratos’ role as a defense-technology supplier. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst report described Kratos as offering attractive relative value compared with Anduril and suggested substantial upside, while the reported median analyst price target is $83.50. However, these targets remain expectations rather than new financial results and may have limited immediate impact. Analyst Says Kratos Offers Relative Value

One analyst report described Kratos as offering attractive relative value compared with Anduril and suggested substantial upside, while the reported median analyst price target is $83.50. However, these targets remain expectations rather than new financial results and may have limited immediate impact. Negative Sentiment: Investors are approaching next week’s earnings release cautiously. Zacks said KTOS lacks the combination of earnings and revenue-estimate trends that typically supports a likely earnings beat, raising the risk of disappointment after a strong prior quarter. Kratos Earnings Preview

Investors are approaching next week’s earnings release cautiously. Zacks said KTOS lacks the combination of earnings and revenue-estimate trends that typically supports a likely earnings beat, raising the risk of disappointment after a strong prior quarter. Negative Sentiment: President Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares worth approximately $329,910 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled nature of the transaction reduces its significance, but it adds to a broader pattern of insider selling: 147 reported insider transactions over six months were sales, with no purchases. SEC Insider Sale Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.29.

View Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Vision Retirement LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 288.2% in the first quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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