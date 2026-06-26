Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth Sells 1,408 Shares

Key Points Kymera Therapeutics director Bruce Booth sold 134,720 shares on June 24 at an average price of $100.51, totaling about $13.54 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and his ownership fell by 18.41% afterward.

on June 24 at an average price of $100.51, totaling about $13.54 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged , and his ownership fell by 18.41% afterward. Booth has also been actively selling shares in multiple recent trades , including several large sales on June 17, 18, 22, 23, and 25. In total, the filings show a notable pattern of insider selling over the past few days.

, including several large sales on June 17, 18, 22, 23, and 25. In total, the filings show a notable pattern of insider selling over the past few days. Kymera Therapeutics’ stock has rallied sharply, opening at $116.46 with a 1-year range of $36.65 to $130.05. The company also recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results and continues to draw bullish analyst coverage, including a BTIG buy rating and $134 price target.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 1,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $140,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 613,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,346,628.22. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 285,684 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $34,813,452.24.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 262,637 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $30,305,683.43.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Bruce Booth sold 134,720 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $13,540,707.20.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 246,330 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $24,268,431.60.

On Thursday, June 18th, Bruce Booth sold 115,056 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $10,471,246.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 105,071 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $9,496,316.98.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 11,741 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,056,455.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 31,798 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $3,299,042.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $530,764.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Kymera Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Stephens raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.14.

View Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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