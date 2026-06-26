Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Charles Bracken Purchases 4,900 Shares

Key Points Director Charles Bracken bought 4,900 shares of Liberty Latin America at $20.50 each, a transaction worth $100,450, increasing his holdings by 35.08% to 18,867 shares.

bought 4,900 shares of Liberty Latin America at $20.50 each, a transaction worth $100,450, increasing his holdings by 35.08% to 18,867 shares. LILA stock rose 6.1% in the latest session, though it still traded around $7.00, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

in the latest session, though it still traded around $7.00, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently reported a Q1 earnings miss, posting an EPS of -$0.11 versus expectations of $0.03, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $13.00 target price.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) Director Charles Bracken acquired 4,900 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $386,773.50. This represents a 35.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 6.1%

LILA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 909,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 160,981 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 273,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 115,148 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,559 shares of the company's stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILA

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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