Insider Buying: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Acquires $100,450.00 in Stock

Key Points Liberty Global director Charles Bracken bought 4,900 shares of LILAK on June 23 at $20.50 each, a total purchase of $100,450.

bought 4,900 shares of LILAK on June 23 at $20.50 each, a total purchase of $100,450. After the transaction, Bracken’s holdings rose to 18,867 shares, reflecting a 35.08% increase in his ownership stake.

in his ownership stake. The stock has seen mixed signals: Liberty Global recently missed quarterly earnings estimates, while analyst sentiment remains cautious with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.20.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) Director Charles Bracken purchased 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,773.50. This trade represents a 35.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Global Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LILAK. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 377.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,315 shares of the company's stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company's core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

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