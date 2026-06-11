Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells $144,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Kevin Carney sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock at $48.00 each, totaling $144,000 . After the sale, he still owned 25,039 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 10.7%.

sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock at $48.00 each, totaling . After the sale, he still owned 25,039 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 10.7%. Lincoln Educational Services recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.14 versus $0.04 expected and revenue of $143.96 million versus $135.66 million estimated. The company also issued FY 2026 guidance of $0.740 to $0.830 per share.

, posting EPS of $0.14 versus $0.04 expected and revenue of $143.96 million versus $135.66 million estimated. The company also issued FY 2026 guidance of $0.740 to $0.830 per share. Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive, with five Buy ratings and one Hold and an average price target of $54.17. Several analysts recently raised their targets to as high as $56.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) Director Kevin Carney sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,872. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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