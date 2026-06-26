Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director James Flynn bought 25,000 shares of Lite Strategy at $0.86 each, spending $21,500 and increasing his stake by 25% to 125,000 shares.

bought 25,000 shares of Lite Strategy at $0.86 each, spending $21,500 and increasing his stake by 25% to 125,000 shares. The stock has been under pressure, opening at $0.82 and trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $1.02 and $1.18, respectively.

and trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $1.02 and $1.18, respectively. Analysts remain cautious on LITS, with an average rating of "Sell" and recent downgrades/reiterated sell calls from Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings.

Lite Strategy, Inc. (NASDAQ:LITS - Get Free Report) Director James Flynn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lite Strategy Stock Performance

LITS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Lite Strategy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.00.

Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lite Strategy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lite Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lite Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lite Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lite Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lite Strategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LITS. Wall Street Zen raised Lite Strategy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lite Strategy in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lite Strategy

About Lite Strategy

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].