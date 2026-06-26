Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Acquires 32,502 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 32,502 shares of Linkers Industries on June 23 at an average price of $2.34, a $76,054.68 purchase that increased its holdings by 25.54% to 159,782 shares.

bought 32,502 shares of Linkers Industries on June 23 at an average price of $2.34, a $76,054.68 purchase that increased its holdings by 25.54% to 159,782 shares. The same shareholder also purchased 2,403 additional shares on June 24 at $2.32 per share, signaling continued insider buying activity.

Linkers Industries opened at $2.04 and remains rated “Sell” by analysts, while its latest quarterly results showed a loss of $6.54 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 32,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $76,054.68. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 159,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $373,889.88. This represents a 25.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 2,403 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $5,574.96.

Linkers Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNKS opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Linkers Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $420.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44.

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($6.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Linkers Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Linkers Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNKS

About Linkers Industries

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

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