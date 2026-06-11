Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Sells $4,669,738.92 in Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bloch sold 72,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $4,669,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,564,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,716,522.66. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 466.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.22. Liquidia Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Corporation will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,038 shares of the company's stock worth $298,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,287,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,372 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,783,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,527,000 after purchasing an additional 151,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Liquidia to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.29.

View Our Latest Report on Liquidia

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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