Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells 688 Shares

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $60,220.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 216,438 shares in the company, valued at $18,944,818.14. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jason Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Jason Adair sold 7,863 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $562,283.13.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of LQDA opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. Liquidia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 620.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The firm's revenue was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth $38,887,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 600.4% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,400,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,869 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth $12,571,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,287,792 shares of the company's stock worth $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Liquidia by 428.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,621 shares of the company's stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 341,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Liquidia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liquidia will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 12, 2026 . The update should provide investors with insight into YUTREPIA sales, operating performance and the company’s outlook. Liquidia Second Quarter 2026 Results Announcement

Liquidia will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results on . The update should provide investors with insight into YUTREPIA sales, operating performance and the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating, while Buckley Capital Advisors cited potential upside of more than 50% based on a prospective YUTREPIA ruling and possible buyout interest. These views support the bullish case, although they depend on regulatory and strategic outcomes. LifeSci Capital Buy Rating Buckley Capital Liquidia Investor Letter

LifeSci Capital maintained a rating, while Buckley Capital Advisors cited potential upside of more than 50% based on a prospective YUTREPIA ruling and possible buyout interest. These views support the bullish case, although they depend on regulatory and strategic outcomes. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights a valuation debate: YUTREPIA could drive substantial growth, but patent risks and the stock’s elevated valuation may limit further gains. Shares trade at roughly 620 times earnings, making execution especially important.

Recent coverage highlights a valuation debate: YUTREPIA could drive substantial growth, but patent risks and the stock’s elevated valuation may limit further gains. Shares trade at roughly 620 times earnings, making execution especially important. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders reported sales. Director Stephen Bloch sold 178,596 shares for about $15.2 million across July 20–23, while Jason Adair and Chief Accounting Officer Dana Boyle sold smaller amounts on July 27. The latter transactions were conducted under Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding, reducing their negative significance; nevertheless, the director’s larger sales may encourage profit-taking concerns. Liquidia Insider Sales SEC Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidia

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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