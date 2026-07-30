Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $624,399.60 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 47,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $624,399.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,130,937.60. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $2,899,200.87.

On Monday, June 15th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,710,920.35.

On Monday, June 1st, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $5,537,289.18.

On Monday, May 18th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,860,383.25.

On Monday, May 4th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $3,567,592.26.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.78. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Machines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $52,689,000. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 139,768.2% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,105,074 shares of the company's stock worth $66,418,000 after buying an additional 3,102,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3,582.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,453,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,809,000 after buying an additional 2,386,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $35,895,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 5,262.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,339,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 1,314,888 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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