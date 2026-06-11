Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Manhattan Associates CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares on June 10 at an average price of $146.77, totaling about $146,770. After the sale, he still owned 92,638 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 1.07%.

on June 10 at an average price of $146.77, totaling about $146,770. After the sale, he still owned 92,638 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 1.07%. The stock was slightly lower , with MANH down 0.9% and trading around $145.15. The company’s valuation remains elevated, with a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.66.

, with MANH down 0.9% and trading around $145.15. The company’s valuation remains elevated, with a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.66. Despite the insider sale, the business and analyst outlook remain constructive: Manhattan Associates beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, raised FY 2026 guidance, and has a $500 million share repurchase authorization. Wall Street’s consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $199.45.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,479.26. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ MANH opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.26. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The firm had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Trending Headlines about Manhattan Associates

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manhattan Associates raised FY 2026 guidance, with EPS outlook of $5.29-$5.37 versus the $5.04 consensus, suggesting management expects stronger profitability ahead.

Manhattan Associates raised FY 2026 guidance, with EPS outlook of $5.29-$5.37 versus the $5.04 consensus, suggesting management expects stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company is highlighting its cloud-first strategy and AI initiatives, including ActivePlatform and new agent pilots, which could support longer-term growth if adoption accelerates.

The company is highlighting its cloud-first strategy and AI initiatives, including ActivePlatform and new agent pilots, which could support longer-term growth if adoption accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Manhattan Associates also announced its 2026 Spotlight on Innovation Awards, reinforcing its customer relationships and brand positioning in supply chain commerce. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,909 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $305,199,000 after buying an additional 88,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 187,555 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,505,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $574,334,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,117 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].