908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Director Christopher Brown Sells 9,900 Shares

Key Points Director Christopher Brown sold 9,900 shares of 908 Devices at an average price of $9.04, for proceeds of about $89,496. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of 908 Devices at an average price of $9.04, for proceeds of about $89,496. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Brown still held 865,559 shares , valued at roughly $7.82 million, and his ownership declined by only 1.13% .

, valued at roughly $7.82 million, and his ownership declined by only . 908 Devices shares recently traded near $8.98, with the stock up near its 52-week high of $9.34. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating and a $12.00 price target.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS - Get Free Report) Director Christopher Brown sold 9,900 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $89,496.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 865,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,824,653.36. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PCM Encore LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut 908 Devices from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 908 Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MASS

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is a developer and manufacturer of portable analytical instruments designed to deliver rapid chemical detection in field and laboratory environments. The company's core focus lies in miniaturizing high-performance mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry technologies, enabling users to perform on-site analysis that traditionally required benchtop equipment.

Key products in 908 Devices' portfolio include the MX908, a handheld high-resolution mass spectrometer capable of detecting and identifying a broad range of chemicals and explosives; the M908 portable mass spectrometer for laboratory or mobile units; and the ZipChip capillary electrophoresis system for high-throughput, microfluidic separations.

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