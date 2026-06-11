Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) Director Peter Leidel sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $2,696,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,230,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,072,882.48. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ METC opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $930.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $101.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Ramaco Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,998 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 12.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,901 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on METC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Ramaco Resources Shareholders Back Directors and Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Ramaco Resources to Participate in StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit

The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Negative Sentiment: Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings remain a concern: Ramaco missed EPS expectations and revenue came in below forecasts, reinforcing worries about profitability and coal-market demand.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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