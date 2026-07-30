Kristian Reich Sells 1,100 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,711,198 shares in the company, valued at $54,223,960. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Kristian Reich sold 43,700 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $877,933.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $944,500.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MLTX opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLTX. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,708,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 1,375,367 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 818,126 shares of the company's stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,020 shares of the company's stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 154,673 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 531.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 71,962 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company's stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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