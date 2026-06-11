Insider Selling: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Microsoft EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares on June 8 at an average price of $412.45, totaling about $1.03 million. After the sale, he still held 51,968 shares worth roughly $21.4 million.

sold 2,500 shares on June 8 at an average price of $412.45, totaling about $1.03 million. After the sale, he still held 51,968 shares worth roughly $21.4 million. Microsoft’s stock opened at $397.36, with the company valued at about $2.95 trillion . The shares have traded between $356.28 and $555.45 over the past 12 months.

. The shares have traded between $356.28 and $555.45 over the past 12 months. The company recently posted better-than-expected quarterly results, including EPS of $4.27 versus $4.06 expected and revenue of $82.89 billion, while also declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.45, for a total value of $1,031,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,201.60. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $397.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $356.28 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $410.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $675.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant's stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the software giant's stock worth $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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