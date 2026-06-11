NAMI (NASDAQ:NAMI) CFO Sells $19,720.00 in Stock

Key Points NAMI CFO Jun Jason Jiang sold shares repeatedly , including 58,000 shares for $19,720 in the latest transaction and several additional sales in early June and late May. After the latest sale, he still directly owned 2,865,034 shares, worth about $974,112.

, including 58,000 shares for $19,720 in the latest transaction and several additional sales in early June and late May. After the latest sale, he still directly owned 2,865,034 shares, worth about $974,112. The stock remains under pressure , opening at $0.29 versus a 50-day average of $0.42 and a 200-day average of $0.56. NAMI is also near its 52-week low of $0.22, far below its 52-week high of $2.05.

, opening at $0.29 versus a 50-day average of $0.42 and a 200-day average of $0.56. NAMI is also near its 52-week low of $0.22, far below its 52-week high of $2.05. NAMI is set for a 1-for-625 reverse split on June 23, with shareholder share counts adjusted after the close on June 22. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.97 million, and analysts currently rate the stock a Sell.

NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI - Get Free Report) CFO Jun Jason Jiang sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $19,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,865,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,111.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jun Jason Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 10,000 shares of NAMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $2,900.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 932 shares of NAMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $251.64.

On Thursday, June 4th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 10,000 shares of NAMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jun Jason Jiang sold 41,364 shares of NAMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $11,995.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jun Jason Jiang sold 500 shares of NAMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $140.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Jun Jason Jiang sold 2,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $580.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 2,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 8,500 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $2,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 10,100 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $3,434.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 27,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $8,910.00.

NAMI Stock Performance

Shares of NAMI opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. NAMI Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

NAMI shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 23rd. The 1-625 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 22nd.

NAMI (NASDAQ:NAMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NAMI from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NAMI

NAMI Company Profile

Jinxin Technology Holding Co engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

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