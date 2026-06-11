Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais Sells 5,526 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock

Key Points Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 5,526 shares of National Energy Services Reunited on June 8 at an average price of $25.53, totaling about $141,079. His ownership dipped only slightly, down 0.16%.

of National Energy Services Reunited on June 8 at an average price of $25.53, totaling about $141,079. His ownership dipped only slightly, down 0.16%. NESR reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.26 versus the $0.21 estimate and revenue of $404.59 million, up 33.5% year over year.

, with EPS of $0.26 versus the $0.21 estimate and revenue of $404.59 million, up 33.5% year over year. Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with seven Buy ratings and two Holds, and a consensus price target of $28.86, even as the shares were down 2.2% in Thursday trading.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $141,078.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,550,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,642,784.26. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 200 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $5,110.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 457,391 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $11,947,052.92.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 242,497 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $6,338,871.58.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 573,544 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $14,992,440.16.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 3,500 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $91,455.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 220,568 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $5,748,002.08.

On Thursday, May 14th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 81,302 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,142,307.70.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 223,626 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,358.10.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NESR stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.35.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $404.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.87 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at $22,722,000. Boston Partners grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,953,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,482.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 103.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 997,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,045,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NESR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Energy Services Reunited

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company's mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR's service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

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