Dan Suesskind Purchases 50,000 Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) Director Dan Suesskind acquired 50,000 shares of Nano-X Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

NNOX stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 716.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNOX. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nano-X Imaging has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Report on Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano-X Imaging this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Erez Meltzer purchased 36,000 NNOX shares at an average price of $0.93, investing approximately $33,480. Director Dan S. Suesskind also bought 50,000 shares at the same average price, signaling that insiders may view the depressed valuation as attractive. However, the purchases are relatively small compared with the company’s broader financial and legal risks. CEO insider purchase filing Director insider purchase filing

CEO Erez Meltzer purchased 36,000 NNOX shares at an average price of $0.93, investing approximately $33,480. Director Dan S. Suesskind also bought 50,000 shares at the same average price, signaling that insiders may view the depressed valuation as attractive. However, the purchases are relatively small compared with the company’s broader financial and legal risks. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi and other firms reminded investors of the August 11 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. These notices are largely legal-firm solicitations rather than new operating developments, but their frequency increases visibility around the litigation. Rosen deadline notice Levi and Korsinsky deadline notice

Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi and other firms reminded investors of the August 11 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. These notices are largely legal-firm solicitations rather than new operating developments, but their frequency increases visibility around the litigation. Negative Sentiment: The class action filed against Nano-X and certain officers alleges that the company failed to disclose rising cash burn and operating expenses before recording a $17.5 million impairment and undertaking manufacturing restructuring. The allegations relate to shares purchased between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026, and have not been proven in court. Potential legal costs, reputational damage and uncertainty over the company’s finances are weighing on NNOX. Pomerantz class action announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,182 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,433 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.

The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.

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