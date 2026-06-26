Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 5,394 Shares

Key Points Nurix Therapeutics insider Gwenn Hansen sold 5,394 shares on June 25 at an average price of $20.00, totaling about $107,880. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 25 at an average price of $20.00, totaling about $107,880. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Hansen still held 115,005 shares valued at roughly $2.3 million, reflecting a 4.48% decrease in ownership. Hansen also sold 3,214 shares in April at an average price of $16.65.

valued at roughly $2.3 million, reflecting a in ownership. Hansen also sold 3,214 shares in April at an average price of $16.65. NRIX stock has been volatile but recently rose, opening at $22.46 and up 16.4% in the session cited. Analysts remain mostly bullish, with 14 Buy ratings and an average target price of $32.20, despite the company posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and weaker revenue.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 5,394 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $107,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,300,100. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Gwenn Hansen sold 3,214 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $53,513.10.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 16.4%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $23.09.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.21% and a negative net margin of 411.37%.The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.20.

View Our Latest Report on NRIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].