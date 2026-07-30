John Fesko Sells 782 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 782 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total transaction of $203,703.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,190,650. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

John Fesko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, John Fesko sold 931 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total transaction of $236,539.17.

On Tuesday, May 26th, John Fesko sold 1,438 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $291,683.92.

On Friday, May 1st, John Fesko sold 291 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $59,992.56.

Natera Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $253.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.65. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $288.04.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1,446.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $603,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Natera by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $372,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,944,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,065 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $386,338,000 after purchasing an additional 673,315 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Natera from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research set a $275.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

More Natera News

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Most notably, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,064 shares for approximately $1.28 million, while CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,770 shares for about $1.48 million. Both executives cited pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and said the sales were made to cover tax-withholding obligations related to vested equity awards, reducing the likelihood that the transactions signal a loss of confidence. CFO SEC filing CEO SEC filing

Most notably, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,064 shares for approximately $1.28 million, while CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,770 shares for about $1.48 million. Both executives cited pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and said the sales were made to cover tax-withholding obligations related to vested equity awards, reducing the likelihood that the transactions signal a loss of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders John Fesko and Solomon Moshkevich also sold a combined 3,927 shares worth approximately $1.01 million under similar pre-arranged plans to meet tax obligations. They retained substantial holdings after the sales, further limiting the negative interpretation. Fesko SEC filing Moshkevich SEC filing

Insiders John Fesko and Solomon Moshkevich also sold a combined 3,927 shares worth approximately $1.01 million under similar pre-arranged plans to meet tax obligations. They retained substantial holdings after the sales, further limiting the negative interpretation. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of sales by the CEO, CFO and other insiders may nevertheless create modest short-term selling pressure or raise valuation concerns, particularly because NTRA remains well below its 52-week high and carries a negative trailing price-to-earnings ratio. However, the filings contain no new operational or financial warning.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].