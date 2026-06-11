Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) CEO James Richard Porter Sells 30,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,879 shares in the company, valued at $28,761,537.87. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Richard Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00.

On Monday, April 6th, James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $3,113,100.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.15. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $71.13 and a one year high of $123.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $107,794,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,300,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,979,000 after buying an additional 724,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,521,000 after buying an additional 639,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $57,763,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,826,000 after buying an additional 545,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $165.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

More Nuvalent News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Reuters article on GSK deal

GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. WSJ article on GSK deal

Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Business Wire article on investigation

Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Analyst downgrade coverage

Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares, which may slightly pressure sentiment by reinforcing that insiders have been reducing exposure ahead of the transaction. SEC insider filing

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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