NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) CEO Daniel Baker Sells 1,518 Shares

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Baker sold 1,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $178,456.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,124.60. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVE Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $543.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.38. NVE Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.64% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.

NVE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. NVE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NVE by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NVE by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in NVE by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 5.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company's stock.

More NVE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVE’s recent earnings beat and reaffirmation of its dividend helped drive a significant rally, suggesting strong investor confidence in the company’s profitability and shareholder returns. NVE earnings beat and dividend article

NVE’s recent earnings beat and reaffirmation of its dividend helped drive a significant rally, suggesting strong investor confidence in the company’s profitability and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: The company remains highly profitable, with a 57.6% net margin and 30.5% return on equity. However, its valuation is elevated at roughly 30 times earnings after the recent run-up, potentially increasing profit-taking risk.

The company remains highly profitable, with a 57.6% net margin and 30.5% return on equity. However, its valuation is elevated at roughly 30 times earnings after the recent run-up, potentially increasing profit-taking risk. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares over three consecutive trading sessions from July 27 through July 29 for approximately $2.3 million. The largest transaction involved 15,222 shares and reduced his remaining position by about 24.7%. NVE CEO SEC insider-sale filing

CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares over three consecutive trading sessions from July 27 through July 29 for approximately $2.3 million. The largest transaction involved 15,222 shares and reduced his remaining position by about 24.7%. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity is one-sided: NVE insiders have reported four open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months. The CEO’s repeated selling may be interpreted as a cautionary signal, particularly after the stock’s steep earnings-related advance. NVE insider sale analysis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised NVE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings raised NVE from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NVE has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVE

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

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