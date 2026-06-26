Yaniv Garty Sells 366 Shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock

Key Points Nova director Yaniv Garty sold 366 shares on June 22 at an average price of $581.20, totaling about $212,719. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 15.43% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 22 at an average price of $581.20, totaling about $212,719. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 15.43% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Nova reported strong quarterly results , posting $2.33 EPS versus $2.20 expected and revenue of $235.31 million, up 10.3% year over year. The semiconductor company also gave Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $2.34 to $2.48.

, posting $2.33 EPS versus $2.20 expected and revenue of $235.31 million, up 10.3% year over year. The semiconductor company also gave Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $2.34 to $2.48. Analysts remain broadly positive on NVMI, with eight Buy ratings and two Hold ratings and a consensus target price of $545.50. Needham recently raised its target to $640 and kept a Buy rating, while other firms issued mixed rating changes.

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) Director Yaniv Garty sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total value of $212,719.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,887.20. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yaniv Garty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of Nova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Yaniv Garty sold 55 shares of Nova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $23,375.00.

Nova Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $534.24 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $522.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.56. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $232.73 and a twelve month high of $615.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Nova by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nova by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 target price on Nova in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nova

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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