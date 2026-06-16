Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $33,796.74 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) insider Gary Weitman sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $33,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,211.28. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Gary Weitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Gary Weitman sold 319 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $58,191.98.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Gary Weitman sold 184 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $34,466.88.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.98 and a 200-day moving average of $207.14. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $254.30.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nexstar Media Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nexstar Media Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7,750.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 643,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company's stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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