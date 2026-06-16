Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) SVP Sells $27,527.55 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Oruka Therapeutics insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,947 shares at an average price of $69.28, totaling about $550,568. The transaction was filed with the SEC and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards.

Oruka Therapeutics insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,947 shares at an average price of $69.28, totaling about $550,568. The transaction was filed with the SEC and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards. Recent selling trend: Goncalves also sold 7,000 shares on both April 15 and May 15, indicating a series of insider sales over the past few months. After the latest sale, she still directly owned 32,718 shares valued at about $2.27 million.

Goncalves also sold 7,000 shares on both April 15 and May 15, indicating a series of insider sales over the past few months. After the latest sale, she still directly owned 32,718 shares valued at about $2.27 million. Company and stock context: ORKA shares were down 1.5% to open at $68.86, while the stock has ranged from $10.77 to $91.00 over the past year. Analysts remain broadly positive, with an average Moderate Buy rating and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $27,527.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,691.31. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Arjun Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Arjun Agarwal sold 9,459 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $659,481.48.

On Monday, May 18th, Arjun Agarwal sold 10,290 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $607,830.30.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ORKA opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of -0.25. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price target on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Further Reading

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