Insider Buying: Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Purchases $100,167.90 in Stock

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK - Get Free Report) Director Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian bought 95,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $100,167.90. Following the acquisition, the director owned 220,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,020.60. This represents a 75.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oncobiologics Stock Up 10.6%

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.77. Oncobiologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Oncobiologics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncobiologics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oncobiologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian bought 95,398 shares at an average price of $1.05, investing approximately $100,168. The purchase increased his direct ownership by nearly 76% to 220,972 shares, a potential signal of insider confidence. SEC insider transaction filing

Director Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian bought 95,398 shares at an average price of $1.05, investing approximately $100,168. The purchase increased his direct ownership by nearly 76% to 220,972 shares, a potential signal of insider confidence. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research upgraded OTLK to “Buy,” providing a stronger bullish view than the existing neutral coverage. BTIG Research upgrades Oncobiologics

BTIG Research upgraded OTLK to “Buy,” providing a stronger bullish view than the existing neutral coverage. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright substantially improved its forecasts for 2027, raising full-year EPS expectations to a loss of $0.03 from a loss of $0.21. It also projects a return to profitability in 2028, with EPS of $0.09, followed by $0.15 in 2029 and $0.32 in 2030. The firm maintains a $1.60 price target.

HC Wainwright substantially improved its forecasts for 2027, raising full-year EPS expectations to a loss of $0.03 from a loss of $0.21. It also projects a return to profitability in 2028, with EPS of $0.09, followed by $0.15 in 2029 and $0.32 in 2030. The firm maintains a $1.60 price target. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised estimates for several 2026–2027 quarters, but still rates OTLK “Neutral.” Its FY2026 EPS forecast was reduced to a loss of $0.47 from $0.42, indicating that near-term profitability remains uncertain.

HC Wainwright raised estimates for several 2026–2027 quarters, but still rates OTLK “Neutral.” Its FY2026 EPS forecast was reduced to a loss of $0.47 from $0.42, indicating that near-term profitability remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: A separate report on LYTENAVA—identified in the article as an Outlook Therapeutics program—cited significant cash constraints and the need for funding or a partnership before a U.S. launch. Although the therapy has FDA and European approval, competition in the anti-VEGF market could make commercialization difficult. Caution on LYTENAVA approval and cash needs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $0.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded Oncobiologics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Oncobiologics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Oncobiologics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Oncobiologics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oncobiologics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OTLK

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biosimilar therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging recombinant DNA technology and advanced formulation platforms, the company aims to create high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs. Oncobiologics' research focus includes monoclonal antibodies and growth factors that support oncology treatment and immunomodulation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oncobiologics maintains research facilities in the Greater Boston area and an integrated manufacturing site in Hyderabad, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].