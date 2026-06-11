Insider Selling: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 12,105 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the sale, the director owned 782,943 shares in the company, valued at $99,715,620.48. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 45,528 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $5,870,380.32.

On Friday, June 5th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 47,479 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $5,890,244.74.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 33,412 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $4,572,098.08.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,313 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $878,580.21.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 38,724 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $5,510,812.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 7,163 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.27.

On Friday, May 29th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $7,313,433.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 25,896 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.73, for a total transaction of $3,955,096.08.

Impinj Stock Down 1.9%

Impinj stock opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. Evercore set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PI

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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