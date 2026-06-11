PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) Director Costa Jose Antonio Batista Buys 21,130 Shares

Key Points PICS director Costa Jose Antonio Batista bought 21,130 shares on June 8 at an average price of $9.42, totaling about $199,045. The purchase lifted his direct holdings to 4,355,309 shares, a 0.49% increase in his position.

bought 21,130 shares on June 8 at an average price of $9.42, totaling about $199,045. The purchase lifted his direct holdings to 4,355,309 shares, a 0.49% increase in his position. Batista also made another insider purchase earlier in the week, buying 22,000 shares on June 4 at $9.09 each for about $199,980. The back-to-back buys may indicate continued insider confidence in the company.

Shares are facing mixed signals: PICS trades near $9.40, well below its 50-day average of $11.52 and far under its 52-week high of $19.95. At the same time, the company is contending with active class action litigation tied to its IPO, even as analysts maintain a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a $23.17 average target.

PICS (NASDAQ:PICS - Get Free Report) Director Costa Jose Antonio Batista bought 21,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $199,044.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,355,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,027,010.78. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Costa Jose Antonio Batista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Costa Jose Antonio Batista bought 22,000 shares of PICS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $199,980.00.

PICS Price Performance

Shares of PICS opened at $9.40 on Thursday. PICS has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.52.

PICS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PICS this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on shares of PICS in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PICS in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on shares of PICS in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PICS from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PICS in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PICS

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